Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPLK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair began coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $105.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.84.

Insider Activity at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.02 million. Analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

