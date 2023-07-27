Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.20

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.20 and traded as high as C$15.26. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.26, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.09.

