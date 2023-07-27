SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$23.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of SSRM opened at C$19.48 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.01 and a 52-week high of C$23.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

