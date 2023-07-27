STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,451,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,565,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

