Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $112.00 at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

SBUX stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

