Stephens Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $48.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,878,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 919,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 412,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 393.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 399,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.