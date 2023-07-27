Stephens Boosts S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target to $30.00

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.73. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in S&T Bancorp by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

