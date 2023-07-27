Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.14 ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY23 guidance at €0.58-€0.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.62-$0.67 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The company had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 14.17%. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €32.31 ($35.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.86. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.71 ($15.23) and a one year high of €34.33 ($38.14). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.87.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stevanato Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Stevanato Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

