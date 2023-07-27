Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

