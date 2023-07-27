StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

