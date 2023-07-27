StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.