StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.