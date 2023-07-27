StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSE NAVB opened at $0.09 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.