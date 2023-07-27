StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.23 on Monday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.