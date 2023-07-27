StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CVR opened at $25.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

