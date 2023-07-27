StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.75 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty OP

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

