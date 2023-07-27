StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.82.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $460,920,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $325,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $249,778,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after buying an additional 1,875,000 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

