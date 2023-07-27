StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.
Life Storage stock opened at $133.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $146.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.
