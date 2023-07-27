StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $716.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $44,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth $34,232,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

