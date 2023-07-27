StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

