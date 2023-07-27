StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 133.94% and a negative net margin of 245.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

