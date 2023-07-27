StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %

WYY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

