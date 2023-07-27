StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 2.1 %
WYY stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.04.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
