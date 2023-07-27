StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. Spok has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth about $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spok by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spok by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Spok by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.