Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.50.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

