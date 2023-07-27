Strategic Risk, Llc. Purchases 80,000 Shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,557,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,535.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 147,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $29,580.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $101,984.99.

1847 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFSH opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.95. 1847 Holdings LLC has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1847

1847 ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 453.02%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of 1847 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

