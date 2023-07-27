Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 6,042 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.
GOOG stock opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $131.37.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
