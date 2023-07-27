Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $35.47 on Thursday. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

