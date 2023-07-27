Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Holdings Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,785 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $535,767.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE RGR opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $949.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.