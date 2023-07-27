Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 49.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $3.64 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 49.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,500.83 or 1.00016737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036471 USD and is up 49.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.89 traded over the last 24 hours.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

