Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,297. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

