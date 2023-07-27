Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after purchasing an additional 92,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after buying an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,106,000 after buying an additional 690,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 1,238,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,136. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

