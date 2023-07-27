Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 520 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 4,847,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

