Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 573 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EQT were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT Stock Performance

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

