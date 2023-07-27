Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.16. 525,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,511. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

