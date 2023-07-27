Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,528 shares of company stock valued at $986,830. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

