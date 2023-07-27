Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,532 shares of company stock valued at $16,062,965 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,414. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.75 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.06 and its 200 day moving average is $255.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

