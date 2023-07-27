Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Cut to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

SUM opened at $37.07 on Monday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

