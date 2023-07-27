Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,403,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

