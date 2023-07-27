Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.88. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,154,285 shares traded.

Sunworks Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

About Sunworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 94.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 359,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.