Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.88. Sunworks shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 3,154,285 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.
Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.
