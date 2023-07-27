SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.1% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 73.11%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

This table compares Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital -3,547.02% -6.35% -4.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund $8.68 million N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $3.46 million 30.32 -$132.18 million ($4.94) -0.84

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 18 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P). The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 15, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

