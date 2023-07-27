Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $105.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

