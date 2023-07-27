Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) Acquires 17,825,312 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Ii Spac Investment 3 (De) bought 17,825,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000,001.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,825,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 1.43. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

SYM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Symbotic from $32.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Symbotic from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

