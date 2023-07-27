Sylogist (SYZLF) & Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 288 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -30.12% -258.55% -6.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sylogist and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 379 1409 3202 18 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.48%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

57.4% of Sylogist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 37.50 Sylogist Competitors $417.83 million -$7.35 million 752.49

Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

