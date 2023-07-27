SYM FINANCIAL Corp Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,523,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.09 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $424.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

