Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.
SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.