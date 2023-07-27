Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,131,625.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,868.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

