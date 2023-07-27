Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.63 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

