Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $42.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.63 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $1,078,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

