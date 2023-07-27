Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 140 at Morgan Stanley

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYYYF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.73) to GBX 187 ($2.40) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 140 ($1.80) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Synthomer to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Synthomer has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

