T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 451.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.18.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.