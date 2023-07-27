T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 54,208,005 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

