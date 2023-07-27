Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives $130.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWODF. HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.57 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.