TC Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TRP)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $37.08 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TC Energy by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

