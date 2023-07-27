Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.